The Serb had a message for Roma fans, who chanted that he was a gypsy

Source: Profimedia

Dejan Stankovic he was insulted at the Roma stadium by chanting that he is a gypsy, to which the coach of the home team, Jose Mourinho, jumped in and stopped the insulting chants against Serbs. After the match, Stanković was asked about that moment in the stadium where the star of Lazio was, and with bitterness in his voice he spoke about it.

“Do you want to talk about the chants? Is that the only thing that matters to you? I’m proud to be a gypsy. It doesn’t offend me. It’s something I’m proud of and Jose knows it. Thank him for being did. I’m saying that now, because I didn’t notice it on the field,” Stanković said after the match in which his team lost 0:3.

With that failure, his team took another step towards Serie B, and a very important moment of the match was the dismissal of defender Genovljan Murilj, who received a second yellow card for a foul away from the goal, in the 52nd minute. Not long after that, Roma midfielder Jorginho Wijnaldum scored for 1:0 with an assist from Nemanja Matić, and it was announced that the match would be over.

In the end, Roma “certified” the victory with a goal by Paul Dybala from the penalty spot, which was also preceded by the action of Matić and Wijnaldum, and the final result was set by Stefan El Shaarawi in the 94th minute. This is how Stanković analyzed the game: “I’m sorry that we were left with ten players, but I’ll leave it to the experts to analyze that moment. We held our ground well, made things difficult for the opponent. It was difficult to do even when we had the same number of players, and let alone when it was ‘ten on 11.’ we will rise again,” said Stankovic.

Sampdoria has 10 more matches until the end of the season, and the next one will host Cremonese on Thursday.