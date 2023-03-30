Original title: Durant came back 16+8 Hua Zikong scored 31 points, the Suns started all double figures and defeated the Timberwolves

On March 30th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued. The Phoenix Suns played against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. At the end of the game, the Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100 and won three consecutive victories while continuing to hold the fourth place in the Western Conference.

Focus players:

In this campaign, Kevin Durant returned from injury and finally ushered in his first show at home in the Suns. However, KD18 did not feel good in 5 of 5 and only scored 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Other player stats:

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and 6 assists, Towns scored 25 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Naz Reed had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Gobert had 7 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Mike – Conley had 7 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, Jayden McDaniels had 6 points and 3 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson had 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

For the Suns, in addition to Durant, Devin Booker scored 29 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds, Chris Paul 19 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Cameron Payne 11 points and 2 assists, Okko Ji 10 points and 9 rebounds, DeAndre Ayton 10 points and 3 rebounds, Biyombo 6 points and 8 rebounds.

Specific scores: 24-25, 27-23, 23-33, 26-26 (the sun is behind).

Game review:

At the start of the first quarter, Ayton succeeded in an empty dunk, and the Suns opened first. But soon, Edwards broke through and scored, and the Timberwolves responded. Since then, the two sides have fallen into a tug-of-war and have offense and defense with each other. In the middle of this section, Devin Booker scored a jumper and the two teams tied at 14. Durant felt a little unfamiliar in the first game of his comeback, and he didn’t score any points in a single quarter. Entering the latter part of the quarter, the stalemate continued. Naz Reid scored 2+1 with a layup, and Cameron Payne also hit a breakthrough throw. After the single quarter, the Suns temporarily led 25-24.

In the second quarter, Downs succeeded in a supplementary dunk and scored in double figures. Durant was inefficient in singles, but he was able to assist Biyombo for a layup. In the middle of this section, Durant finally scored his first point after his comeback through a free throw. Since then, KD’s signature jumper has also begun to hit. At the end of this quarter, Towns suddenly broke out. He succeeded in a jumper and scored two consecutive three-pointers on the ground and quickly reached 20+. On the Sun’s side, Booker made a free throw and barely stopped the bleeding for the team. With “Sledgehammer” Anderson turning over and hitting a hook shot, after halftime, the Timberwolves continued to lead 51-48.

Changing sides to fight again, Edwards made a layup, and Durant turned over and made a jumper. But since then, the Timberwolves are still the more aggressive side. After Conley hit a three-pointer and McDaniels also hit a throw, the point difference was once widened to double digits. Next, Ayton and Booker scored consecutively for the Suns to stop the bleeding. KD also found the feeling to turn over and score 2+1 with a jumper. Entering the latter part of the quarter, the Suns “boiled frogs in warm water” gradually overtook the score. McLaughlin scored a three-pointer, Biyombo made a dunk, and Booker made 3 of 3 free throws for an outside foul. After three quarters, the Suns continued to lead 81-74.

In the final quarter, Edwards made a layup + jumper, Durant also made a three-pointer, and the two teams launched the final decisive battle. Afterwards, KD’s jumper was blocked by Anderson and the pass was intercepted, but his mistake did not affect the Suns’ winning trend. Later in the quarter, Paul’s signature jumper succeeded, and the Suns led by 7 points. The Wolves did not give up, Edwards scored a three-pointer, and the sledgehammer blocked Ayton’s attack. But the miracle didn’t happen, and Ayton’s empty dunk completely killed the suspense. In the end, after the game was over, the Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100.

Both starting lineups:

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley

Suns: Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul

