During Frťal's premiere, Teplice lost a win over Brno in the setup

In the 23rd round of the first league, the Teplice football players drew 1:1 with Brno on their pitch and even in the premiere under new coach Zdenek Frťala, they did not end their wait for the first spring win. Midfielder Dominik Pleštil gave North Bohemia the lead in the 53rd minute, but Jakub Řezníček, the league’s top scorer, equalized from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of regulation with his 16th goal of the season. Sklari did not win the seventh round in a row and remained fourteenth in the incomplete table. Zbrojovka scored points in the top competition for the fourth time in a row, drawing for the third time in a row, and is ninth.

