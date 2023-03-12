Home News Urp Local Police, on Monday 13 March the definitive move to the new headquarters in via Tassoni
LOCAL POLICE – Regular reopening of the Public Relations Office from Tuesday 14 March 2023


Monday 13 March 2023 the Public Relations Office of the Local Police Este lands It will be closed to the public to allow the transfer operations to the new headquarters.

From Tuesday 14 March 2023 the Urp of the Local Police will reopen to the public in via Tassoni 7 with the usual opening days and hours, from 7.30 to 12.30 from Monday to Friday.
From Tuesday, therefore, the move of offices and services will be concluded.

The Terre Estensi Local Police apologizes for any inconvenience caused during this operation and thanks you for your understanding.

(Communication by the Terre Estensi Local Police Command)



