Jakob Dusek finished second at the snowboard cross World Cup finals in Mont-Sainte-Anne. The world champion from Lower Austria only had to admit defeat to Canadian local hero Eliot Grondin in the penultimate competition of the season on Saturday. Third was the Spaniard Lucas Eguibar.

Dusek falls to second place

Dusek crashes into the target

In the final run, Dusek stumbled just before the finish, but fell over the line while in second place. His teammates Julian Lüftner, David Pickl and Lukas Pachner failed in the round of 16. Olympic champion Alessandro Hämmerle, who ended his season prematurely after suffering two concussions, was not at the start.

In the battle for the overall World Cup, Germany’s Martin Nörl, who finished seventh, takes a 24-point lead over Eguibar into Sunday’s final race.

Sixth win in a row for Bankes

In the women’s category, Briton Charlotte Bankes celebrated her sixth World Cup victory in a row, Pia Zerkhold failed in the quarter-finals. With the renewed success, Bankes laid the foundation for winning the general classification. The Brit goes into the final with a lead of 88 points over French Chloe Trespeuch, who finished second on Saturday.