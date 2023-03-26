Home Sports Dusek second at the World Cup finals in cross country
Sports

Dusek second at the World Cup finals in cross country

by admin
Dusek second at the World Cup finals in cross country

Jakob Dusek finished second at the snowboard cross World Cup finals in Mont-Sainte-Anne. The world champion from Lower Austria only had to admit defeat to Canadian local hero Eliot Grondin in the penultimate competition of the season on Saturday. Third was the Spaniard Lucas Eguibar.

Dusek falls to second place

Dusek crashes into the target

In the final run, Dusek stumbled just before the finish, but fell over the line while in second place. His teammates Julian Lüftner, David Pickl and Lukas Pachner failed in the round of 16. Olympic champion Alessandro Hämmerle, who ended his season prematurely after suffering two concussions, was not at the start.

In the battle for the overall World Cup, Germany’s Martin Nörl, who finished seventh, takes a 24-point lead over Eguibar into Sunday’s final race.

Sixth win in a row for Bankes

In the women’s category, Briton Charlotte Bankes celebrated her sixth World Cup victory in a row, Pia Zerkhold failed in the quarter-finals. With the renewed success, Bankes laid the foundation for winning the general classification. The Brit goes into the final with a lead of 88 points over French Chloe Trespeuch, who finished second on Saturday.

See also  Antetokounmpo 40+11 Holiday, the key attack and defense, the Bucks narrowly beat the Celtics to win the match point – yqqlm

You may also like

Nordic Combined: Lamparter conquers the overall World Cup...

Abuse of gymnasts, hearing postponed to 12 May...

Too much training: here’s how to recognize the...

Ševčík fulfilled his promise and heard: Oh yeah,...

Scafati showcases his shooters and prevails over Trieste

Piquet fined for racism

Fiorentina, for Sirigu Achilles tendon injury. Injury news

For Dan Tuesday 2023 the last secret of...

The national football team will play against New...

Turn from 1:3 to 4:3? Rarity. We still...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy