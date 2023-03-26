The new General Manager, who succeeds Francesco Paorici, was appointed following a selection process, announced on 26 January 2023 by Undersecretary Butti, which saw the participation of 80 candidates

The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation, Alessio Butti, has appointed Mario Nobile as the new Director General of the Agency for Digital Italy (AgID).

The appointment concludes a selection process, announced on 26 January 2023 by Undersecretary Butti, which saw the participation of 80 candidates.

The profiles were evaluated by an examining commission made up of three experts appointed by Undersecretary Butti. The Commission selected and submitted 4 curricula, due to their greater adherence to the criteria established by the Notice.

The new General Manager, who succeeds Francesco Paorici, has proven experience in managerial roles in the Public Administration sector and high-level professional qualifications in the field of technological innovation. Since 2015 he has held the position of Director General for Information and Statistical Systems of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

Il press release from the Department for Digital Transformation