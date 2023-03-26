“Kosovo” fans carried Albanian flags to the match in Israel.

The so-called football team Kosovo drew 1:1 against Israel at the start of the qualification for the 2024 European Championship in Tel Aviv, and the visiting fans they created a scandal in the stands, as well as on the eve of the match itself. Several hundred “Kosovo” fans traveled to Israel to cheer on the national football team, and this time among them were the flags of Albania, while they showed the “double-headed eagle” with their fists, which is usually the symbol of Greater Albania and which Granit Xhaka had already highlighted.

A group of fans was filmed in front of the stadium in Tel Aviv, while the same things were noticed in the photos from the match itself, where the fans of “Kosovo” were allowed to unfurl the flags of Albania without any problems, which is not the first time we see it at their matches and remember when we saw KLA symbols.

We’ll see if UEFA reacts to these scenes, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they “turn a blind eye” again, since now it’s already becoming “normal” to wave the Albanian flag at “Kosovo” matches because there were no penalties.

Let’s remind, “Kosovo” took the lead with an own goal by Dasa in the first half, then at the start of the second half, Milot Rašica scored a goal that was disallowed after a review in the VAR room, only for Aleksandar Mitrović’s teammate from Fulham – the great Manor Solomon – to make a superb breakthrough and assist for Perec secured one point for his team.