Dutch fans attack families: scuffle with players

At the end of the Conference League semi-final, AZ Alkmaar supporters stormed the grandstand. Benrahma, Paqueta and Downes intervened to defend their family members

To defend friends and family by the attack by AZ Alkmaar fans they intervened West Ham players. Incidents broke out inside the stadium after the Dutch club’s home defeatwhich led to the Hammers England in the Conference League final where they will face Fiorentina.

Said Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta eFlynn Downes they intervened to defend their families by the onslaught of AZ Alkmaar supporters. Several players from both clubs were involved in the brawl with fans, including the West Ham captain, Declan Rice. At the final whistle some AZ fans stormed the main stand of the AFAS stadium in Alkmaar, attacking West Ham supporters who were celebrating their victory.

The images posted on Twitter show a group of AZ supporters breaking through a barrier before seeking confrontation with supporters of the English club. More footage shows West Ham players jumping over the barriers to intervene in the melee. In another sequence, several police officers in riot gear push off AZ fans before restoring order to the stadium. West Ham United manager David Moyes said after the game that his players got involved because they wanted to protect their friends and family. “My parents and friends were also in the stands. I only saw afterwards what happened,” Moyes told Dutch news agency ANP.

