Home » Sales of social housing continue to drop in Cesar: Camacol
News

Sales of social housing continue to drop in Cesar: Camacol

by admin
Sales of social housing continue to drop in Cesar: Camacol

The contraction in new home sales (VIS and Non-Vis) continued in April, with a 62% drop compared to the same month of 2022 in Cesar; according to the most recent report of Coordenada Urbana, Camacol’s georeferenced information system.

“398 units were sold during the first quarter, that is, 641 less than the same period of the previous year, which means a decrease of 62%,” reported the manager of Camacol in Cesar, Hernán Felipe Araújo Ariza.

The report also reveals that the launches registered a reduction of 49% compared to the same period in 2022, while the initiations fell by 67%, so it is urgent to reactivate the construction activity, given the risks on employment that will be faced by not reverse the current trend.

One of the aspects that has negatively impacted the construction sector are the changes in the Mi Casa Ya program and the slow allocation of subsidies. After these modifications, 2,787 subsidies have been assigned in Colombia: 137 to families in Cesar, of which 105 are for projects built in Valledupar.

“It is important to remember that we have a list of approximately 1,500 families with their homes ready to notarize and who have not been able to receive them due to delays in subsidies. Not even the 105 that have already been selected have been able to do so due to budget procedures, “he added.

See also  Strike in France restricts train services on Tuesday

You may also like

After a lot of damage – Mashriq TV

How to identify a woman abuser

Register now: The Microsoft Build is coming to...

Rice pudding! Learn how to prepare this typical...

Public policy of religious freedom, was socialized in...

Cai Qi intervened?Li Haoshi’s humiliation of the army...

Hungarian mountaineers triggered nocturnal alpine action

Appearance

ELN burned two buses

Mecklenburger Seen Runde: cycling event on the lake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy