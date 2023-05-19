Sales of social housing continue to drop in Cesar: Camacol

The contraction in new home sales (VIS and Non-Vis) continued in April, with a 62% drop compared to the same month of 2022 in Cesar; according to the most recent report of Coordenada Urbana, Camacol’s georeferenced information system.

“398 units were sold during the first quarter, that is, 641 less than the same period of the previous year, which means a decrease of 62%,” reported the manager of Camacol in Cesar, Hernán Felipe Araújo Ariza.

The report also reveals that the launches registered a reduction of 49% compared to the same period in 2022, while the initiations fell by 67%, so it is urgent to reactivate the construction activity, given the risks on employment that will be faced by not reverse the current trend.

One of the aspects that has negatively impacted the construction sector are the changes in the Mi Casa Ya program and the slow allocation of subsidies. After these modifications, 2,787 subsidies have been assigned in Colombia: 137 to families in Cesar, of which 105 are for projects built in Valledupar.

“It is important to remember that we have a list of approximately 1,500 families with their homes ready to notarize and who have not been able to receive them due to delays in subsidies. Not even the 105 that have already been selected have been able to do so due to budget procedures, “he added.

