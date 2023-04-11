The widow of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins who died on April 9, 2022 at age 24 after being hit by a truck, filed a lawsuit in March alleging the athlete was blackmailed the night before his death . Kalabrya Haskins also believes her late husband was drugged.
“His valuable watch was stolen from him shortly before his death”
“We believe Dwayne was targeted and drugged in a blackmail and organized robbery case”said this Monday Rick Ellsley, the plaintiff’s lawyer, in a statement obtained by the Reuters news agency. “His valuable watch was stolen from him shortly before his death”he specified.
The lawsuit targets four people, two restaurants and a hotel. Among them, the driver of the truck that hit the player while he was crossing a highway in South Florida where he was attending training camp with several other Steelers players.
The report made after his death, classified as an accident, determined that the driver would not have been able to avoid the collision. No charges have been brought against him. The widow’s representative wants these elements to be re-examined, recalling in particular that several other drivers avoided Haskins and contacted the emergency services.
“Homicide report shows Dwayne was only yards away from safely crossing the road when he was hit and killed by an old dumpster”says the lawyer in his press release.
« This truck was traveling at a speed higher than the authorized limit, transporting an excessive load, had a faulty braking system and was traveling with low rolling resistance tires whose sidewalls had separated. The report also states that the driver refused to provide a blood sample to police at the scene of the accident and has yet to provide breathalyzer results. »
Toxicology tests revealed that Haskins was under the influence of alcohol, over the legal limit in the state of Florida, and the drug ketamine. It is not yet known whether this psychotropic, which can also be used as an analgesic, was medically prescribed to him. “The filing of this complaint is an important step in the process of uncovering the full truth about this tragedy.”develops the press release.