Striker Edin Dzeko joins Fenerbahce Istanbul on a free transfer from Champions League finalists Inter Milan. As the Turkish runners-up announced on Thursday, the 37-year-old Bosnian-Herzegovinian team player signed a two-year contract.

With Inter, Dzeko won the Italian Cup twice in 101 games (31 goals), before that he was champion in England and Germany with Manchester City (twice) and VfL Wolfsburg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook