Home » Eastbourne International: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from tournament
Sports

Eastbourne International: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from tournament

by admin
Eastbourne International: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from tournament

Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the 2022 women’s singles final at WimbledonDates: 26 June – 1 July Venue: Devonshire Park, EastbourneCoverage: Live daily coverage on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the Eastbourne International, sparking concerns over her fitness for this year’s Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old also reached the final of the Australian Open in January.

Rybakina said she is still recovering from a virus that caused her to withdraw from the French Open in June.

“My team and I decided it would be better to recover this week and prepare for Wimbledon,” she said.

“I am still recovering from the virus I had in Paris and after Roland Garros it was really tough.

“I also picked up another small issue in Berlin.”

Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the last 16 in Germany last week and said she was not 100% physically.

Ranked third in the world, Rybakina had been the top seed for the tournament at Eastbourne and has been replaced by Croatian lucky loser Petra Martic, who will face British number one Katie Boulter in the opening round.

There are three Britons in the women’s singles with Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart playing American Lauren Davis and China‘s Zhang Shuai respectively.

See also  Deschamps: “Giroud? I made my decisions but ... "

You may also like

Football: Empoli; official, Vicar at Tottenham – Football

TV rights, it’s the decisive week for the...

How to buy a lottery match in 6...

Because in football we still talk about the...

the decision of Piantedosi-breaking latest news

Francesca Piccinini present at the delivery of the...

Cut off?Romano: Manchester City’s official offer of 90...

Guardians manager Terry Francona undergoing medical tests, misses...

7 Meraviglie On the Road

Dynamo Dresden’s kit manager: From the roof to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy