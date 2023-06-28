Eastbourne International: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from tournament

Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the 2022 women’s singles final at WimbledonDates: 26 June – 1 July Venue: Devonshire Park, EastbourneCoverage: Live daily coverage on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the Eastbourne International, sparking concerns over her fitness for this year’s Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old also reached the final of the Australian Open in January.

Rybakina said she is still recovering from a virus that caused her to withdraw from the French Open in June.

“My team and I decided it would be better to recover this week and prepare for Wimbledon,” she said.

“I am still recovering from the virus I had in Paris and after Roland Garros it was really tough.

“I also picked up another small issue in Berlin.”

Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the last 16 in Germany last week and said she was not 100% physically.

Ranked third in the world, Rybakina had been the top seed for the tournament at Eastbourne and has been replaced by Croatian lucky loser Petra Martic, who will face British number one Katie Boulter in the opening round.

There are three Britons in the women’s singles with Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart playing American Lauren Davis and China‘s Zhang Shuai respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

