The wonderful successor of E-sports Tide Unboxing! “FINAL FANTASY XVI” review

“Final Fantasy XVI” is a classic Japanese-style RPG “Final Fantasy” series after many years of new graphics: new head shell editorial game screen

[Newtalk新聞] “Final Fantasy XVI”, which was officially released on June 22, is a new work in the classic Japanese RPG “Final Fantasy” series for many years. The editor of “New Head Shell” has also been invited to play the game first. The following is a spoiler-free review of the game.

The majestic battle screen brings players a rich visual and auditory feast. Picture: New head shell editorial game screen

The majestic battle screen brings players a rich visual and auditory feast. Picture: New head shell editorial game screen

“Final Fantasy XVI” is the sequel to the Final Fantasy series. The game is produced by Naoki Yoshida and directed by Hiroshi Takai. The story of this work describes a world divided into the Western Storm Continent and the Eastern Ash Continent. The humans on it were severely punished for declaring war on the gods 1,500 years ago. The desolate black zone gradually swallowed the entire world. The surviving people can only gather near the mother crystal to pray for shelter. In order to stop the war, the five remaining countries in the world established a “Crystal Dominion” on the largest mother crystal in the center of the two continents to maintain balance. However, in 860 of the Continental Calendar, the Zambrak Holy Kingdom attacked the Principality of Rosalia. On the night the Principality fell, a summoned beast Ifrit who should not exist suddenly appeared. The world‘s summoned beast wars began.

Players can use the summoned beast action to switch the power of various summoned beasts hosted on Clive for ultra-high-speed battles Picture: New head shell editorial game screen

Players can use the summoned beast action to switch the power of various summoned beasts hosted on Clive for ultra-high-speed battles Picture: New head shell editorial game screen

The most anticipated thing in this work is that players can use the summoned beast action to switch the power of various summoned beasts boarded on Clive for ultra-high-speed battles. They can learn skills from summoned beasts they meet during the journey, and can use countless Combine them in a unique way to create a powerful move group. Titans, Garuda, Shiva, Ifrit, Phoenix, Bahamut and other creatures in the “FINAL FANTASY” series will engage in fierce battles, and each battle will be unique. With their own unique settings, actions and gameplay, combined with the vibration feedback of the DualSense wireless controller, you can feel the changes in the controller from subtle vibrations to building explosions, and can also meet players’ expectations for next-generation games with feelings.

The battle screen of this work is smooth and full of sense of attack, you can enjoy a very smooth experience during the game process Picture: New head shell editorial department game screen

The battle screen of this work is smooth and full of sense of attack, you can enjoy a very smooth experience during the game process Picture: New head shell editorial department game screen

Meticulous battle screens and stunning soundtracks have always been the special skills of the “FINAL FANTASY” series Picture: New head shell editorial game screen

Meticulous battle screens and stunning soundtracks have always been the special skills of the “FINAL FANTASY” series Picture: New head shell editorial game screen

In addition, this work also provides two difficulty modes of “Action Focus” and “Story Focus”. It is easy to play, and you can also concentrate on the plot. “Final Fantasy XVI” not only has a high level of performance in terms of gameplay, art, and music, but also has a very exciting plot. Recently, the protagonist Clive voiced Uchida Yuya I once shared on my personal Twitter the recorded scripts stacked up to half a person’s height, and I was able to get a glimpse of the amazing script volume of this work.

The huge story line and wonderful plot development, coupled with delicate character dialogues, make players feel more immersed The game screen The friendship between Clive and his younger brother Joshua is moving Picture: New head shell editorial game screen

The huge story line and wonderful plot development, coupled with delicate character dialogues, make players more immersive

The friendship between Clive and his brother Joshua is touching: the game screen of the editorial department of the new head shell

The friendship between Clive and his brother Joshua is touching: the game screen of the editorial department of the new head shell

In the game, you can pet the pet dog Togal, and players who take good care of the dog can also get the “Good Partner” trophy.Figure: New head shell editorial game screen

In the game, you can pet the pet dog Togal, and players who take good care of the dog can also get the “Good Partner” trophy.Figure: New head shell editorial game screen

The author believes that the most touching thing in “Final Fantasy XVI” is the plot. The huge story line and wonderful plot development, coupled with the delicate character dialogue, make the players more immersive. Each character has its own unique background and motivation , everyone will also have their own exclusive side story throughout the whole plot, players gradually get a glimpse of the whole world with the growth trajectory of the hero Clive, although some trivial side tasks will make people feel distracted, compared with the previous major The development of the plot and the promotion in the middle period are a bit weak, but overall the flaws are not concealed.

Kenneth’s recipe looks really delicious.Figure: New head shell editorial game screen

Kenneth’s recipe looks really delicious.Figure: New head shell editorial game screen

In general, “Final Fantasy XVI”, as the orthodox sequel of the Final Fantasy series, not only innovates on the basis of the previous series, but also meets the expectations of players for the new generation of games. It is a qualified full-successor. This work interweaves real-time battles and fantasy stories, and at the same time brings players a rich visual and auditory feast, and retains the core essence of “FINAL FANTASY”. The character description and plot content of this work are also quite exciting. When advancing the plot I am often touched by certain scenes, and the summoned beasts that play an important role in the series have played a great role in the combat system of this work. I believe that fans will get more fun from the game.

View original text

More Newtalk news reports

Welcome to the official debut of “FINAL FANTASY XVI”! Players are invited to participate in the grand event from June 22

The latest generation of authentic works! “FINAL FANTASY XVI” shows 25 minutes of new game screen

As the orthodox sequel of the Final Fantasy series, “Final Fantasy XVI” not only innovates on the basis of the previous series, but also meets the expectations of players for the new generation of games. It is a fully qualified successor.Figure: New head shell editorial game screen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

