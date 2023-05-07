Oukitel P2001 buy cheap from 999€ (05/2023)

With the Oukitel P2001, the manufacturer is trying its first steps on the power station market. They can also hold their own there on paper and the price is a challenge to all other manufacturers.
Oukitel? Don’t they actually make smartphones? I actually thought so too, but now the manufacturer, who is actually better known for outdoor smartphones, is bringing the Oukitel P2001 its first power station on the market. With 2000 watts of power and large capacity, the power station is very interesting. You can order the power pack for a price 999,00€ on Geekbuying.com.
Specifications of the Oukitel P2001
|Oukitel P2001
|capacity
|2000 Wh (LiFePo4)
|Performance
|2000 watts (4000 watts peak)
|inputs
|
|exits
|
|Features
|Display, LED-Lampe
|Mass weight
|39,4 x 27,9 x 33 cm | 22 kg
Simple and clean design
The design of the Oukitel P2001 is really simple and unobtrusive. The colors are gray and black. The only thing that stands out in color is that LC-Display, that sits in the middle of the front. The majority of the connections are also located here.
As a little gimmick you can find another one LED Lampe on the front. This provides the well-known features such as normal lighting or an SOS function.
Due to the large capacity, the power station reaches Dimensions of 39.4 x 27.9 x 33 cm and a weight of 22 kg. This should make it clear to everyone that you don’t just strap the power station onto your e-bike to go camping for a weekend.
performance and capacity
Oukitel installed in its power station LiFePo4-Battery with a Total capacity of 2,000 Wh. With this capacity, a refrigerator / cool box, for example, can be operated for a whole day. A microwave, on the other hand, uses up the battery in about 1 hour. (Although everything that has been in the microwave for an hour turns into coal anyway 😜)
Die Power is specified by the manufacturer as 2000 watts (4000 watts peak), which in combination with the various connections theoretically 13 devices operated simultaneously can become. In this case, however, the battery should run out quite quickly.
connections and security
As mentioned above, up to 13 devices can be operated simultaneously. That’s not a random number, it’s the number of ports. As already mentioned, most connections can be found on the front. Here you can find them On-board socket, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC552 connectors and an XT60 connector. Still sitting on the side under a cover three 220-240V Schuko sockets.
Oukitel also ensures the safety of its power station. The manufacturer installs fuses and protective measures Overcharge, undercharge, overheat, short circuit etc.
Test reports / experiences / opinions
With the Oukitel P2001, a well-known smartphone manufacturer is venturing into new territory. In terms of equipment and performance, Oukitel places itself very well, at least on paper. However, there is also a lot going on in the power station market and the competition is not exactly weak with power stations like the Bluetti AC200 MAX.
Here, however, Oukitel makes up some ground with the price. The RRP is €1699, which is an announcement to the other manufacturers even without an offer. If there are vouchers on top of that, Oukitel’s power station should be the cheapest 2000 Wh power station on the market.