Oukitel P2001 buy cheap from 999€ (05/2023)

Oukitel? Don’t they actually make smartphones? I actually thought so too, but now the manufacturer, who is actually better known for outdoor smartphones, is bringing the Oukitel P2001 its first power station on the market. With 2000 watts of power and large capacity, the power station is very interesting. You can order the power pack for a price 999,00€ on Geekbuying.com.

Oukitel P2001 capacity 2000 Wh (LiFePo4) Performance 2000 watts (4000 watts peak) inputs 500 Watt Solar (MPPT-Controller)

1100 watt outlet

120/240 Watt Boardsteckdose exits 3x 220-240V Schuko

1 x 12V/10A cigarette lighter socket

1 x 12 V/10 A XT60

2 x DC5521 12V/3A

2x USB-C 100 Watt

2x USB-A QC 3.0 18 Watt

2x USB-A 5V/2.4A Features Display, LED-Lampe Mass weight 39,4 x 27,9 x 33 cm | 22 kg

Simple and clean design

The design of the Oukitel P2001 is really simple and unobtrusive. The colors are gray and black. The only thing that stands out in color is that LC-Display, that sits in the middle of the front. The majority of the connections are also located here.

As a little gimmick you can find another one LED Lampe on the front. This provides the well-known features such as normal lighting or an SOS function.

Due to the large capacity, the power station reaches Dimensions of 39.4 x 27.9 x 33 cm and a weight of 22 kg. This should make it clear to everyone that you don’t just strap the power station onto your e-bike to go camping for a weekend.

performance and capacity

Oukitel installed in its power station LiFePo4-Battery with a Total capacity of 2,000 Wh. With this capacity, a refrigerator / cool box, for example, can be operated for a whole day. A microwave, on the other hand, uses up the battery in about 1 hour. (Although everything that has been in the microwave for an hour turns into coal anyway 😜)

Die Power is specified by the manufacturer as 2000 watts (4000 watts peak), which in combination with the various connections theoretically 13 devices operated simultaneously can become. In this case, however, the battery should run out quite quickly.

connections and security

As mentioned above, up to 13 devices can be operated simultaneously. That’s not a random number, it’s the number of ports. As already mentioned, most connections can be found on the front. Here you can find them On-board socket, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC552 connectors and an XT60 connector. Still sitting on the side under a cover three 220-240V Schuko sockets.

Oukitel also ensures the safety of its power station. The manufacturer installs fuses and protective measures Overcharge, undercharge, overheat, short circuit etc.