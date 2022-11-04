The former defender experienced a career ending to be forgotten: in 2016 the Ivorian did not pay his former agent and this cost him a one-year suspension. Emmanuel Eboué told lies to his children in order not to reveal all the …

For Emmanuel Eboué such a decline was difficult to imagine. The Ivorian has slipped into an endless tunnel after making history with Arsenal between 2005 and 2011: the former full-back played for Galatasaray for four seasons after leaving Emirates Stadium, before returning to the Premier League at Sunderland in 2016 … where he never played! Shortly after signing the contract with the Black Cats, Eboué was disqualified from FIFA for a year: thus the highest institution of world football punished the player, guilty of not having paid 1 million euros into the pockets of his former agent Sebastien Boisseau. The Ivorian, however, was unable to get up after losing the football played.

DISQUALIFICATION — In January 2018, the former Arsenal defender admitted he had thought about suicide due to his financial problems in an interview with the microphones of the Mirror. Sunderland gave him the welcome one month after the signing of the contract for the disqualification suffered. Eboué vented some time ago a RMC Sport: “The FA suspended me from any activity, I didn’t have the right to train with a club. I was training alone and I was ashamed. I went for a run in the morning, but there were people who were training and came to take some pictures. Then I had to train at night, there was no light, but I couldn’t stay at home. “

LYING TO CHILDREN — See also Meta removes posts on abortion pills in the States - Magazine For Eboué it was impossible to look his children in the face as if nothing had happened: “When I saw my children, they asked me when I would be back on the pitch, so when I went out in the morning I would pretend to go to work. I stayed out and went home when my children were already in bed, I didn’t want them to ask me why they didn’t see me playing. ” Eboué admitted he was forced to take antidepressants when the world collapsed on him due to disqualification: “Often, I would lock myself in my room for three or four days“. Everything Eboué expected, except for a similar ending … after touching the Champions League with Arsenal.

November 4, 2022

