Eden was declared a paradise for away fans. However, Lukáš Přibyl’s main prize goes to his rival

The Lukáš Přibyl Award, named in honor of the tragically deceased former director of Bohemians 1905 and deputy chairman of the board of directors of Sparta Prague, has been awarded regularly since the 2015/2016 season. The main award was won by the club from Letná for the fifth time in a row, the winner is decided by a vote of representatives of commercial entities, LFA or media partners of the competition and individuals from the ranks of influencers and the teaching community.

For the fifth time in a row, we won first place in the main category of the Lukáš Přibyla Awards 🏅🤩 🥇 2018/19 🥇 2019/20 🥇 2020/21 🥇 2021/22 🥇 2022/23 thank you @LFAcze! We appreciate it very much and congratulate all the other awarded clubs 🤝 #acsparta pic.twitter.com/7BJYCltB45 — CHAMPIONS FROM L37NÉ 🏆 (@ACSparta_CZ) June 27, 2023

Why Sparta? One of the pedagogues can answer this eloquently. “You can’t put anyone else first. It broke several years-old records in terms of audience attendance. From my point of view, the biggest change was the introduction of a loyalty system for season ticket holders, which motivates them to use their season ticket or to release their seat for sale,” explained Jan Šíma, head of the FTVS sports management department.

The Lukáš Přibyla award serves as a motivational factor for clubs to, simply put, try to create the most pleasant environment for fans and to continuously improve it. “Marketing and working with fans is an integral part of professional football, which plays an increasingly important role. I am therefore glad that every season it is possible to see a whole range of interesting projects that help to satisfy the fans and increase interest in what is going on in the clubs,” said LFA Sales and Marketing Director Daniel Hajný.

“But it’s not just about the winners. We at LFA and the experts see the great work of clubs who, with a lower budget, can create beautiful projects that attract attention. In this regard, it is worth mentioning the work of Teplice, which embarked on a major rebranding, or Bohemians 1905, which did a great job celebrating 40 years since the last title, as well as the Ďolíček fest,” he added afterwards.

Ranking of the main category of the Lukáš Přibyla Awards

1. Sparta67 points2. Slavia47 points3. Pilsen22 points4. Miner19 points5. Teplice10 points

Slavia won the secondary category created this year for the best work with visiting fans. Its triumph was decided by the votes of the Supporter Liaison Officers of the individual first league units. People in this role act as a sort of link between the fans and the clubs themselves.

“The conditions in the stadiums were evaluated, especially in the sectors for visiting fans. An important criterion was also the setting of ticketing, the behavior of the organizing service and other services for fans of the guests during the match,” explained Štěpán Hanuš, LFA’s development manager, who then outlined why the award went to Eden.

Slavia ❤️🫂🤍 won the Lukáš Přibyl award for work with visiting fans The club was awarded for its approach and work with away fans during the FORTUNA:LIGA home matches. Slavia thus became the first ever winner of this poll. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ZMpBr4s46w — SK Slavia Prague (@slaviaofficial) June 27, 2023

“Slavia was a club that made significant progress in the area of ​​work and cooperation with visiting fans last season. It has become one of the most prominent subjects in the effort to improve the culture and cultivation of the environment for fans of guests in stadiums,” praised the winner Hanuš.

Category ranking for work with visiting fans

1.Slavia37 points2.Sparta28 points3.Bohemians24 points4.Baník22 points5.Pilsen21 points

By the way, the main award won by Sparta was also announced for the second highest competition. Even there, the team from the capital could celebrate, because Dukla won.

