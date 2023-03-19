At the end of the season, Simon Eder finished in the top ten again. The 40-year-old finished tenth in the mass start over 15 km at the World Cup finals in Oslo on Sunday and was once again the best Austrian. Eder shot clean for the 60th time in his career.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bö secured his 19th win of the season. The season’s dominator thus also extended his winning record. In 23 individual races, he was third three times and once twelfth – an unprecedented result. The overall World Cup winner had two penalties on Sunday and finished his home game in the fog 26.2 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Niklas Hartweg, who, like third-placed Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway, shot clean.

The second Austrian starter, David Komatz, made a shooting error and finished 14th, 1:42.0 minutes behind.

World Cup in Oslo Men’s Mass Start (15 km): 1. Johannes Thingnes Bö NOR 38:51,9 2 * 2. Niklas Hartweg SUI + 26,2 0 3. Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen NOR 35,2 0 4. Quentin Fillon Maillet FROM 36,8 1 5. Sturla Holm Laegreid NOR 40,0 1 6. Martin Ponsiluma SWE 43,0 4 7. Tarjei Bö NOR 51,2 2 8. Earth Seppala FIN 1:03,7 2 9. Sebastian Stadler SUI 1:06,1 1 10. Simon Eder AUT 1:15,1 0 14. David Komatz AUT 1:42,0 1 * Shooting errors = penalty loops

