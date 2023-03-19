Home Sports Eder closes the season with a top ten place
Sports

Eder closes the season with a top ten place

by admin
Eder closes the season with a top ten place

At the end of the season, Simon Eder finished in the top ten again. The 40-year-old finished tenth in the mass start over 15 km at the World Cup finals in Oslo on Sunday and was once again the best Austrian. Eder shot clean for the 60th time in his career.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bö secured his 19th win of the season. The season’s dominator thus also extended his winning record. In 23 individual races, he was third three times and once twelfth – an unprecedented result. The overall World Cup winner had two penalties on Sunday and finished his home game in the fog 26.2 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Niklas Hartweg, who, like third-placed Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway, shot clean.

The second Austrian starter, David Komatz, made a shooting error and finished 14th, 1:42.0 minutes behind.

World Cup in Oslo

Men’s Mass Start (15 km):
1. Johannes Thingnes Bö NOR 38:51,9 2 *
2. Niklas Hartweg SUI + 26,2 0
3. Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen NOR 35,2 0
4. Quentin Fillon Maillet FROM 36,8 1
5. Sturla Holm Laegreid NOR 40,0 1
6. Martin Ponsiluma SWE 43,0 4
7. Tarjei Bö NOR 51,2 2
8. Earth Seppala FIN 1:03,7 2
9. Sebastian Stadler SUI 1:06,1 1
10. Simon Eder AUT 1:15,1 0
14. David Komatz AUT 1:42,0 1

* Shooting errors = penalty loops

More more on that in Biathlon World Cup 2022/23

See also  The Suns and VanVleet are entangled but unwilling to send Paul away – yqqlm

You may also like

Skier Braathen has the globe for slalom for...

UBS offers a billion to buy Credit Suisse....

Alpine skiing: World Cup ends with crystal for...

Lazio Rome, the probable formations of the 2023...

World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore station:...

Series: Turin-Naples – Football – ANSA

Tessa Worley, the end of a great career

«Don’t say that the rich don’t work»- breaking...

The mixed relay of runners at the World...

World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy