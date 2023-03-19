Iconic FIAT Brand Launchyou are in Algeria

Stellantis announces launch of s ix FIAT pugs coming to A lgeria n customers

starting March 21: Fiat 500 Hybrid, Fiat 500X, Fiat Tipo, Fiat Doblo Fiat Scudo and Fiat Duchy

Investment contribute s to development of the automotive sector in Algeria with a scaled plan covering

manufacturing in Tafraoui – Oran of localized FIAT models and development of a robust sales and aftersales commercial network

First wave of investments from Stellantis and its suppliers totaling over

€200 million to manufacture four models with start of production of FIAT 500 in December

2023

ALGIERS, ALGERIA, March 19, 2023 – Stellantis today announces the launch of FIAT brand in Algeria to meet the Algerian customers’ expectations with a wide range of models during a ceremony chaired

by Mr. Ali Aoun, Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, Mr. Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Commerce and Export, HE. Mr. Giovanni Pugliese, Ambassadors of Italy in Algeria, HE. Mr.

Abdelkrim Touahria, Ambassadors of Algeria in Italy, Mr. Samir Cherfan, Stellantis Middle East and Africa Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Olivier François, FIAT Chief Executive Officer and Stellantis

Global Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Hakim Boutehra Managing Director of Stellantis Algeria, Tunisia.

“Supporting the Fiat project and hence, the development of the automotive ecosystem in Algeria has an historical symbolism that reflects the long-lasting good relations between the two countries.

By combining our efforts, this project will become a benchmark in terms of integrability and complementarity. Currently, we are conducting a study in the factory which is likely to open up great

horizons to go beyond the primary ambitions,” said Mr. Ali Aoun, Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production.

This investment phase materializes the automotive specifications agreement signed on November 2022 with the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI) ratifying the framework agreement signed on

October 13, which launched the development of industrial, aftersales and spare parts activities for FIAT, one of Stellantis’ iconic brands, as well as the development of the automotive sector in

Algeria. A first wave of investments from Stellantis and its suppliers will total over €200 million to manufacture the four models.