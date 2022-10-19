Home Sports Egonu and companions, hugs and greetings and a promise: ‘goodbye’
In Milan the presentation of the new season which starts on Saturday. On Sunday Paola goes to Turkey, to the Vakif

All together for the last time, before becoming “opponents” again in the upcoming club season. The National women’s volleyball team met in the heart of Milan for the presentation of season number 78, there was also Paola Egonu, although from Sunday evening she will be in Turkey for a year with Vakifbank, the strongest team in the world that aims a lot on the engagement of the Italian champion. Before the flight to Istanbul, one last immersion in Italian volleyball, the applause for being the best scorer of the last championship and a long hug with the team mates of the national team. Paola embraces her companions one by one in the small Milanese theater, few words and no tension (as was normal) after the fiery weekend with all kinds of controversies. Nobody talks about next season right now, like the waste of a World Cup that was very heavy.

Promise

A few words of circumstance and a clear promise: “This is not a farewell to our season, but just a goodbye. I am very convinced ”, says Paola Egonu. After such heated tones, there is a great desire for normality and to recover one’s balance and then when the time comes, all the evaluations for the future will be made. Considering that the main objective will be to have her on the pitch for Paris 2024 when Italy will play the only gold medal missing from her collection, the Olympic one. But for the moment it’s back to crushing with another shirt.

19 October – 17:35

© breaking latest news

