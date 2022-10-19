All together for the last time, before becoming “opponents” again in the upcoming club season. The National women’s volleyball team met in the heart of Milan for the presentation of season number 78, there was also Paola Egonu, although from Sunday evening she will be in Turkey for a year with Vakifbank, the strongest team in the world that aims a lot on the engagement of the Italian champion. Before the flight to Istanbul, one last immersion in Italian volleyball, the applause for being the best scorer of the last championship and a long hug with the team mates of the national team. Paola embraces her companions one by one in the small Milanese theater, few words and no tension (as was normal) after the fiery weekend with all kinds of controversies. Nobody talks about next season right now, like the waste of a World Cup that was very heavy.