Egypt Shocks Chinese U19 Women’s Basketball Team with 32-Point Comeback in World Cup Match

U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup: Chinese Women’s Basketball Team Suffers 32-Point Reversal from Egypt

In the ongoing U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, the Chinese women’s basketball team faced a devastating defeat at the hands of the Egyptian women’s basketball team. This loss comes after their previous defeat against the Canadian women’s basketball team.

The match started on a high note for the Chinese team as Li Qingyang and Hu Duoling scored four three-pointers in quick succession, giving them an impressive 18-0 lead. Egypt’s Hassan managed to respond with a three-pointer, putting their team on the scoreboard. However, by the end of the first quarter, the Chinese women’s basketball team had already secured a comfortable 22-point lead, with a score of 27-5.

In the second quarter, Egypt managed to stabilize their position and started closing in on the point difference. But Li Qingyang’s consistent three-pointers maintained the Chinese team’s lead, extending it to more than 30 points. However, in the second half, China‘s offensive performance weakened, allowing Egypt to fire a 12-0 wave on the outside, narrowing the point difference to just 12 points. Hu Duoling and Li Jialin responded with consecutive three-pointers to regain control. Unfortunately, a series of mistakes proved costly for the Chinese team as the Egyptian women’s basketball team launched a 14-0 offensive streak and took the lead. It was Hu Duoling’s three-pointer that stopped the bleeding momentarily. In the dying moments of the game, Egypt held a 2-point lead, and the Chinese women’s basketball team missed several crucial three-pointers. Ultimately, Egypt emerged victorious with a 60-56 scoreline, completing an astonishing 32-point reversal.

Key players for the Chinese women’s basketball team include Hu Duoling, who scored 21 points, took 11 rebounds, and made 3 steals. Li Qingyang contributed with 13 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals. Li Wenxia added 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while Chu Huixuan chipped in with 4 points and 4 assists.

This loss adds disappointment and pressure to the Chinese women’s basketball team, who will need to refocus and regroup for their upcoming matches in the group stage.

Original title: U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup – Only 4 points in the final quarter, the Chinese women’s basketball team suffered a 32-point reversal from Egypt

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

