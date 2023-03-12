news-txt”>

While waiting to see whether or not they will be present for their team’s Champions League match against Napoli – despite the new ban – groups of Eintracht Frankfurt fans were involved yesterday in clashes with their Stuttgart counterparts, on the sidelines of the match championship finished 1-1. There has been a strong rivalry between the two fans for years, and at the end of the match there are moments of fear when the ultras guests have broken through the safety cordon that divided them from the Eintracht supporters. There were scuffles, with bottles and stones being thrown. The forces of order managed, with difficulty, to restore calm after several charges, but have not yet disclosed whether there have been arrests or injured people hospitalized.