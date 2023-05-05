Eintracht Frankfurt: End of an era – President Peter Fischer resigns

End of an era – President Fischer resigns
Under his leadership, Eintracht Frankfurt became a German flagship club: Peter Fischer. Now the long-serving president is preparing to leave. A successor has already been found.
Et is nothing less than the end of an era: Eintracht Frankfurt President Peter Fischer will resign from office early next year. The real estate agent Mathias Beck, a member of the board of directors of the Bundesliga soccer club, is to be proposed as the successor, the club announced on Friday.
Club members are expected to make a decision on the successor to the President at the next annual general meeting in early 2024. The 67-year-old Fischer has been at the helm of Eintracht for 23 years. Normally, his term would have ended in 2026.
DOSB Fair Play Award
Fischer has been at the helm of Eintracht since August 2000 and was elected for another four years in September 2022 with a large majority. In recent years he has positioned himself against discrimination, racism and right-wing populism and was awarded the Fair Play Prize by the German Sports Association (DOSB) in 2021.
Under Fischer’s leadership, the Bundesliga soccer club also became a model club in sporting terms. In 2018, the Hessians won the DFB Cup, and the Frankfurt team are currently the reigning Europa League winners. Coach Oliver Glasner’s team played in the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history – failing in the round of 16. On June 3, Eintracht will face last year’s winners RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup final in Berlin and can then win another title in Fischer’s era.
Recently, Fischer had also caused a stir off the pitch: investigations were carried out against him on suspicion of acquiring and possessing cocaine, but the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office stopped investigating the president seven weeks after a raid on Fischer’s living quarters at the end of March.