Eintracht Frankfurt: End of an era – President Peter Fischer resigns

Under his leadership, Eintracht Frankfurt became a German flagship club: Peter Fischer. Now the long-serving president is preparing to leave. A successor has already been found.

Peter Fischer will step down as President of Eintracht Frankfurt at the beginning of next year. The association confirmed corresponding media reports. Under Fischer, Eintracht won the DFB Cup in 2008 and the Europa League last year.

Et is nothing less than the end of an era: Eintracht Frankfurt President Peter Fischer will resign from office early next year. The real estate agent Mathias Beck, a member of the board of directors of the Bundesliga soccer club, is to be proposed as the successor, the club announced on Friday.

also read

Club members are expected to make a decision on the successor to the President at the next annual general meeting in early 2024. The 67-year-old Fischer has been at the helm of Eintracht for 23 years. Normally, his term would have ended in 2026.

DOSB Fair Play Award

Fischer has been at the helm of Eintracht since August 2000 and was elected for another four years in September 2022 with a large majority. In recent years he has positioned himself against discrimination, racism and right-wing populism and was awarded the Fair Play Prize by the German Sports Association (DOSB) in 2021.

Triumph in the Europa League: Peter Fischer after the final against Glasgow Rangers on May 18, 2022 Source: picture alliance/dpa/Revierfoto

Under Fischer’s leadership, the Bundesliga soccer club also became a model club in sporting terms. In 2018, the Hessians won the DFB Cup, and the Frankfurt team are currently the reigning Europa League winners. Coach Oliver Glasner’s team played in the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history – failing in the round of 16. On June 3, Eintracht will face last year’s winners RB Leipzig in the DFB Cup final in Berlin and can then win another title in Fischer’s era.

also read

Recently, Fischer had also caused a stir off the pitch: investigations were carried out against him on suspicion of acquiring and possessing cocaine, but the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office stopped investigating the president seven weeks after a raid on Fischer’s living quarters at the end of March.