Eintracht Frankfurt’s honorary president in retirement

DThe FAZ reported it last Tuesday, and the official confirmation came on Friday morning. After 23 years, Peter Fischer will step down as Eintracht President at the General Assembly in early 2024. Until then, Fischer will be in charge of the association’s fortunes and will prepare the handover of the business areas as best as possible. “I’m incredibly proud of the development of my Eintracht. But looking back, the 23 years have demanded a lot from me, also in terms of health. In addition, the last few months have shown me very clearly that I have to take better care of my family and protect them. I have repeatedly emphasized that I am aware that the private individual Peter Fischer no longer exists. But the past few weeks have crossed borders,” Peter Fischer explained his withdrawal.

The 67-year-old entrepreneur was investigated earlier this year for an alleged cocaine crime. The investigations have since been discontinued. In addition, the Eintracht President was emotionally very stressed by the ordeal between various Eintracht bodies and some of their members, which was finally settled this week. Fischer stood between the fronts because he maintains friendly contacts with almost all of the people involved in the dispute.

In a press release, Fischer gave a positive summary of his work for Eintracht. “If someone had told me when I took office in 2000 what milestones we can look back on today, I certainly would not have believed it. Together we have put Eintracht on a healthy footing, both sportingly and economically, we have grown from 4,700 members at the time to over 125,000 today, we have exchanged the old, ramshackle Riederwald for a modern sports center and made it clear what values ​​we stand for.

Fischer’s presidency is sure to go down well in the club’s history books. Through his social commitment, his always upright stance against racism, right-wing extremism and xenophobia, he gave Eintracht social relevance and a high level of respect – also nationally. Through his tireless commitment to all departments of the big club, Fischer became the great integrator of the rapidly growing traditional club. In addition, in his first year in office, Fischer laid the foundation for Eintracht to become a social institution with over 125,000 members. He supported the fan and funding department that was being set up with all his strength from the very beginning.



Should be President of Eintracht: Mathias Beck, real estate agent from Dreieich

:



Image: Eintracht Frankfurt / Lucas Kör



When he was re-elected at the general meetings, the grassroots man received the same results as were customary for votes by the SED Politburo in the GDR. The fact that Fischer also had weaknesses was not important to the people and was accepted by the club committees as tolerable in view of his undeniable strengths: his demeanor did not always correspond to the seriousness of the office, his less pronounced ambition to work on structural problems in the club, and his less decisive work as a representative of the main shareholder Eintracht eV on the supervisory board of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG. What caused the recent upheaval in the club, triggered by a corporate action, to grow into a dangerous dimension.