VIGEVANO

Elachem Vigevano will have to do without Stefano Laudoni also in tomorrow’s friendly match at Fiorenzuola. The absence of the former Cividale shooter weighed in the defeat of Piacenza, which cost the elimination of the ducals from the Super Cup. On an evening in which both in the triples and in the free throws, Vigevano had very low percentages, someone like Laudoni would have been very useful. Coach Stefano Piazza, however, does not look for an excuse: «We are in a moment of great athletic load, so it may be that we struggled against a physical and aggressive team that traveled in flames. On the other hand, our work is aimed at the championship which will begin in twenty days. I’m sorry about the elimination from the Super Cup partly because last year we reached the final four and partly because these are real matches, which are worth two points, much more training than the friendlies. Laudoni wasn’t there but we knew it ».

Vigevano is still growing, the players are getting to know each other, but it is still an ongoing process. «In the defeat against Piacenza – explains Piazza – some errors occurred from a team made up of new players, who are there at the moment. For example, in a play D’Alessandro and Broglia did not understand each other in defense so they left the man free, while on another occasion it happened to the outsiders. This is not to blame anyone, mind you, but only to explain that with so many players who have arrived in the summer, some empty passes are normal. Little by little they will get to know each other ». Too many free throws and wrong triples. «Let’s make a distinction – warns the Elachem coach – we have almost always taken good shots, then it may happen that they do not enter. On the free, however, we are just about 50%, so there will be work to do. Of course if everyone had entered, perhaps the result would have changed, but let’s go further ». Tomorrow Elachem is expected to test in Piacentino: “We will play at Fiorenzuola – Piazza closes – we have already faced them, I want to see how we will play this time”. –

M.Sc.