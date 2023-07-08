Home » Ellis Simms: Coventry City sign Everton striker for undisclosed fee
Ellis Simms: Coventry City sign Everton striker for undisclosed fee

Ellis Simms: Coventry City sign Everton striker for undisclosed fee

Ellis Simms spent part of last season on loan at Sunderland

Coventry City have signed Everton striker Ellis Simms on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Simms scored seven goals on loan last season at Sunderland then once in 11 games after returning to Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old is to be a straight replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who is now expected to complete an £18.5m move to Sporting Lisbon over the weekend.

“He is a strong, powerful striker who also has pace and finishing ability,” said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

“He is a key signing for us. Ellis is a young player who is keen to continue his development and to impress at Coventry City, and we look forward to working with him.”

He becomes the beaten Championship play-off finalists’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of out-of-contract former England Under-21 defender Jay Dasilva from Bristol City.

Gyokeres was due to report back for pre-season training on Saturday morning, having had extra time off due to his international commitments playing for Sweden last month.

But, although Coventry are heading off next week to a Portugal-based training camp, BBC CWR have been told that it now seems very unlikely that Gyokeres, now seemingly Portugal-bound himself, will join them.

With payment terms and instalments reportedly agreed and medical tests scheduled, he would become Lisbon’s record signing.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

