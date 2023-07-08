Ellis Simms: Coventry City sign Everton striker for undisclosed fee

Ellis Simms spent part of last season on loan at Sunderland

Coventry City have signed Everton striker Ellis Simms on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Simms scored seven goals on loan last season at Sunderland then once in 11 games after returning to Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old is to be a straight replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, who is now expected to complete an £18.5m move to Sporting Lisbon over the weekend.

“He is a strong, powerful striker who also has pace and finishing ability,” said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

“He is a key signing for us. Ellis is a young player who is keen to continue his development and to impress at Coventry City, and we look forward to working with him.”

He becomes the beaten Championship play-off finalists’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of out-of-contract former England Under-21 defender Jay Dasilva from Bristol City.

Gyokeres was due to report back for pre-season training on Saturday morning, having had extra time off due to his international commitments playing for Sweden last month.

But, although Coventry are heading off next week to a Portugal-based training camp, BBC CWR have been told that it now seems very unlikely that Gyokeres, now seemingly Portugal-bound himself, will join them.

With payment terms and instalments reportedly agreed and medical tests scheduled, he would become Lisbon’s record signing.

