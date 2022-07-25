Rome, 25 July 2022 – Elon Musk denies having been in a relationship with Nicole Shanahanwife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Musk tweeted that “Sergey and I are friends and we were at a party together last night,” adding, “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with lots of other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Citing some sources, the Wall Street Journal claimed that Musk had a brief relationship with Shanahan late last year. That would have prompted Brin to file for divorce in early 2022, ending the longstanding friendship between the two billionaires.

At the time of the alleged relationship in December, Brin and his wife were separated but still living together, according to the Wall Street Journal citing a person close to Shanahan. Although they have signed a prenup, Brin and Shanahan are currently negotiating a divorce settlement that could go up to $ 1 billion.