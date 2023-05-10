Embiid made 21 points and 9 free throws in the half, Harden made 10 points, Tatum was in a downturn, the Greens trailed the 76ers – yqqlm

On May 10th, Beijing time, G5 of the NBA playoffs series between the 76ers and the Celtics is underway. After halftime, the 76ers led the Celtics 58-49.
76ers player Joel Embiid played 20 minutes in the half and made 5 of 13 shots, including 2 of 4 three-pointers and 9 free throws. He scored 21 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Teammate Harden made 4 of 6 shots. Got 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. In addition, Maxi and Harris also scored in double figures, helping the 76ers once establish a 14-point lead.
For the Celtics, Tatum made 0 of 5 shots in the first quarter, no sports goals, and only scored 2 points with free throws. In the second quarter, he relied on counterattacks and breakthroughs to help the team chase points. In the half, he made 3 of 11 shots, 1 of 6 three-pointers, and 8 of 9 free throws, scoring 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
Jaylen Brown made 4 of 6 shots in the half, 1 of 1 three-pointers, 1 of 2 free throws and scored 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
At present, the 76ers and the Celtics are tied at 2-2, and the team that wins this game will get the match point.
