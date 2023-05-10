Embiid made 21 points and 9 free throws in the half, Harden made 10 points, Tatum was in a downturn, the Greens trailed the 76ers – yqqlm

Original title: Embiid made 21 points and 9 free throws in the half

On May 10th, Beijing time, G5 of the NBA playoffs series between the 76ers and the Celtics is underway. After halftime, the 76ers led the Celtics 58-49.

76ers player Joel Embiid played 20 minutes in the half and made 5 of 13 shots, including 2 of 4 three-pointers and 9 free throws. He scored 21 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Teammate Harden made 4 of 6 shots. Got 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. In addition, Maxi and Harris also scored in double figures, helping the 76ers once establish a 14-point lead.

For the Celtics, Tatum made 0 of 5 shots in the first quarter, no sports goals, and only scored 2 points with free throws. In the second quarter, he relied on counterattacks and breakthroughs to help the team chase points. In the half, he made 3 of 11 shots, 1 of 6 three-pointers, and 8 of 9 free throws, scoring 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jaylen Brown made 4 of 6 shots in the half, 1 of 1 three-pointers, 1 of 2 free throws and scored 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

At present, the 76ers and the Celtics are tied at 2-2, and the team that wins this game will get the match point.

