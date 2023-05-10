Apple Watch Series 9 broke the news that the new S9 processor is faster and more power-efficient-3C Technology News

The “Bloomberg” Power On column, which breaks the news almost every week, author Mark Gurman brings good news to consumers who intend to change to a new Apple Watch later this year. Gurman refers to the processor used in Apple Watch Series 9, which will adopt a different architecture and process technology from previous generations, which is expected to improve performance and battery life.

The processor is really upgraded

Although the Apple Watch will use a new processor when it launches a new model every year, the S8 processor used in the Apple Watch Series 8 released last year is actually not very different from the S6 and S7 processors of the Series 6 and Series 7. , almost exactly the same, and the speed has not been improved, and they all use the same 7nm process technology as the A13 Bionic.

Based on A13 Bionic

Gurman refers to the S9 processor used in Apple Watch Series 9, which is a new processor based on the 5nm process of A15 Bionic, so it can be expected that the new processor will bring about an increase in speed, and at the same time, it will save more power, which will help extend the life of the Apple Watch. The notorious battery life. The Apple Watch Series 9 with the new S9 processor will be preloaded with the watchOS 10 system. It is said that there will be new functions and new interfaces. Apple plans to use iOS-like gadgets as the center of watchOS, but the overall shape design of the watch will not There are obvious changes.

Source: macrumors