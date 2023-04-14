OPPO kicks off the Happy Weekend, a weekend of discounts from 21 to 23 April with lots of discounts and offers on OPPO ecosystem products. The Happy Weekend Promo will be active for all weekends in April and will allow you to take advantage of discounts and offers on smartphonesaudio devices and wearables only on OPPO Store.

Promo from 14 to 16 April

From April 14th to April 16th, the more you buy, the more you save! For all those who want to create their own bespoke kit, this is the perfect opportunity; the purchase of two OPPO ecosystem products will be applied a 10% discount directly in the shopping cart while, for the purchase of three, the discount applied will be 15%.

Users will be able to take advantage of this Happy Weekend in the name of saving for a complete set of smartphones, headphones and smartwatches, so as not to miss anything!

Promo from 21 to 23 April

The offers continue, from April 21 to April 23 OPPO offers up to 80% discount for selected IOT products and accessories.

For those who want to listen to their heart tunes undisturbed by the sounds of their surroundings, OPPO Enco X2 (here our review) are the perfect headphones, thanks to the noise cancellation. On the occasion of the Happy Weekend they are discounted by 25% at the price of €127.49 instead of 169,99€.

OPPO Pad Air is the device suitable for many situations (here you can find our review), comfortable and light with excellent audio and video performance; discounted is available only for this weekend in April 40% in its 4/8GB+128GB versions respectively at one price unmissable of 179,99€ and 209,99€.

Among the discounted devices, also OPPO Band Style, for only € 29.99 instead of € 39.99 with a 25% discount, to have the best technology on your wrist.

Promo from 28 to 30 April

But that’s not all, for the last weekend of April, from 28 April to 30 Aprilunmissable prices and bundles on Serie A, including OPPO Reno8T and Reno8 Lite.

Among the latest arrivals at OPPO, the Reno 8T, defined The Portrait Expert thanks to the 100 Megapixel Portrait Camera, ideal for those who love taking portraits, is available at a discount of €70 for only €329.99 instead of €399.99.

Always for those looking for a device capable of taking photos and portraits like a true pro, OPPO Reno8 Lite is on offer at €349.99 instead of €389.99. The triple AI rear camera (Primary 64MP, Depth 2MP and Macro 2MP) thanks to the presence of AI, integrates technologies such as Portrait Retouching, Al Palettes, AI Color Portrait e Al Scene Enhancement for always perfect portrait photos in any light condition.

OPPO A78the device for those who need a smartphone they can rely on all day long thanks to the series of All-Day AI Power Saving features that allow users to manage performance and overall battery life according to their needs, only for the weekend from 28 to 30 April, it will be available in its 4/8+128GB versions discounted at €279.00 and €299.00 respectively.

Finally, A96s, A54s, A16s and A57s are available bundled with OPPO Enco Air2 with discounts of up to €30, while the A17 can be purchased bundled with OPPO Enco Buds 2 with a discount of €20 at the price of €179.99.

We remind you that the promos are valid only on the OPPOSTORE.it official store

