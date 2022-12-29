The meeting was organized a few days after the complaint presented by some Sampdoria fans. The flag had been removed, but today it was Dario Bianchi, a historic rossoblu fan, who put the flag back on the rock. The presence of the Genoans was spontaneous, deeply felt, not signed by organized support. Had it not been working hours, they could have been even more. Someone at Boccadasse commented: “With all the problems Genoa has, we worry about the rock…”. Other Genoa supporters, on the other hand, pointed out that, in the city, even Sampdoria fans have their corners and points of reference. From their point of view, it was a low blow to touch the red and blue flag on the rock of Boccadasse…