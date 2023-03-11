7
Grisons fishermen have been wondering for a long time why they catch less in the Engadine lakes. Toxic fluorine compounds could be to blame for this – their concentration is highest in Lake Sils, the starting area of the Engadin Skimarathon.
In his mid-fifties, let’s call him Mr. T., is an ambitious hobby athlete. In winter, T. is out and about on cross-country skis. The highlight of the season is the Engadin Skimarathon. He trains for this all winter.
