Grisons fishermen have been wondering for a long time why they catch less in the Engadine lakes. Toxic fluorine compounds could be to blame for this – their concentration is highest in Lake Sils, the starting area of ​​the Engadin Skimarathon.

Around 13,000 will run the Engadine on Sunday – and many of them will afford a special wax service for this day. Peter Klaunzer / Keystone

In his mid-fifties, let’s call him Mr. T., is an ambitious hobby athlete. In winter, T. is out and about on cross-country skis. The highlight of the season is the Engadin Skimarathon. He trains for this all winter.