The words of the coach of the English national team between the European and the World Cup.

Interview with Republic for the CT ofInghilterra Gareth Southgate. Several issues faced by the European lost in the final against Italy up to the Nations League and the World Cup in Qatar. The English coach has admitted that the knockout against the Azzurri at Euro 2020 will never abandon him.

EUROPEAN – “It is a defeat that I will carry with me for my whole life. For many I will always remain ‘that of the European’, even if I win the World Cup this year”, commented Southgate. “Our problem was to take the lead after two minutes in a tournament where we had conceded only one goal. We stopped pressing high and holding the ball. The 1-1 turned the psychology of the match upside down. […]. Personally, I only coached 200 games in my career, against Italy it was my first final: I still have to learn a lot. “

QATAR 2022 – A passage also on the World Cup and in particular on the controversies related to the culture of the country and the well-known political events related to the rights of the people and not only: “We have asked for compensation for the workers, but we must be realistic about the objectives that we can achieve in this sense . Qatar is a country that has a different religion, it is complex: we must find the right balance. I believe that we must respect a country with a culture, religion and traditions different from ours. We have the possibility of being able to shed a light on some aspects that they can be improved. This is already a lot to be able to make a difference. “ See also Ferronato: "Not very brilliant The defeat is all there"

November 5, 2022

