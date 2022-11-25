Home Sports England-USA on the offside line: 2.00 more offside than the English
England have once again shown how they like to play deep, always risking being over the back line

On the first day of the World Cup, both the United States and the English went offside at least once: the Americans only once, England twice. The average offside in the last few games of the English is much higher than their opponents: 2.8 vs 1.7. Basically, Southgate’s team often plays deep, looking for spaces with vertical passes and risking ending up offside. The USA, on the other hand, do not go offside and play with a defense that varies in the different stages of the match, conceding on average at least one offside per game.

Furthermore, the English attack is made up of strikers with an offside “vice”: Kane and Saka have gone over the last defender’s line three times this season, Rashford and Sterling six. The Americans will try to snatch at least a draw and then go all out with Iran on the last day, so it’s not difficult to imagine a low team that exploits the offside tactic to deceive the opponents and restart. At least one offside more than the British on the USA is quoted at 2.00 with NetBet, Better and Sisal.

November 24th – 7.35pm

