On the first day of the World Cup, both the United States and the English went offside at least once: the Americans only once, England twice. The average offside in the last few games of the English is much higher than their opponents: 2.8 vs 1.7. Basically, Southgate’s team often plays deep, looking for spaces with vertical passes and risking ending up offside. The USA, on the other hand, do not go offside and play with a defense that varies in the different stages of the match, conceding on average at least one offside per game.