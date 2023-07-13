Eprcomunicazione is a partner of the Milano Cortina Foundation until 2026 – Sport Marketing News

The partnership between Eprcommunication and the Milano Cortina Foundation 2026 for stakeholder engagement and media relations activities on issues relating to the environmental and social sustainability of the Winter Olympic Games.

The Foundation, established in December 2019, carries out all the activities of organisation, promotion and communication of sporting and cultural events related to the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Eprcomunicazione, associated with UNA, will provide strategic consultancy throughout the organization of the Olympic Games to set up and maintain a stable channel of communication between the Foundation and the stakeholders spread throughout the environmental matter e all’social inclusion of the weakest groups, both national and representative of the territories involved in the Games. It will also be of support for the definition of contents and methods of communication of the narration of the Olympic and Paralympic project with particular regard to the matter of environmental sustainability and legacy.

“The Milano Cortina 2026 Games make sustainability, the containment of soil consumption and management and economic efficiency a challenge that we have been committed to for some time and which we find in line with the identity of Eprcomunicazione, a benefit company associated with UNA and B-Corp certified since 2022” commented Robert Della Seta, Sustainability Director and member of the Board of Directors of Eprcomunicazione.

