Ernesto Castano, defender who was champion of Europe with the national team in 1968, has died at the age of 83. To remember him, the FIGC has arranged a minute’s silence to be observed on the occasion of the championship matches scheduled for the weekend. Raised in the Balsamic area, he landed in 1958 at Juventus with which in twelve seasons he won 3 championships and as many Italian Cups, even wearing the captain’s armband.