Esport – Counter-Strike: XTQZZZ returns to Vitality, apEX extends

We didn’t expect so much turmoil at Vitality. World No. 1 on Counter-Strikewinner of the Paris Major in May, the French club recruited Shahar “flameZ” Shushan during the summer transfer window to open a brand new cycle and was quietly heading towards CS2, new version of the game and successor to CSGO, eager to continue his domination.

Yes, but now, the ambition of Saudi Arabia and the Falcons club has upset the plans. The Danes Danny “zonic” Sorensen (coach) and Lars Robl (performance director), major players in Vitality’s success at the Major, have agreed to join the Kingdom to help its flagship structure finally play the leading roles.

So to compensate for these sudden departures, Vitality decided to recall a veteran of the house: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam. Coach from the end of 2018 to the end of 2021, he experienced numerous successes within the team at the bee, before giving way to the Danes. An obvious choice, a sure bet, who left the North American structure TSM to make his return, made official this Friday evening.

His assistant Mathieu “MaT” Leber, who had retained his position alongside zonic, will however be behind the team at IEM Sydney (October 16 to 22). The first major tournament organized on Counter-Strike 2, highly anticipated despite the flaws of this “new” game. Vitality – which has not yet revealed a replacement for Lars Robl – also announced the extension of its captain Dan “ apEX » Madesclaire until the end of 2026. What about the best player in the world, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, at the end of his contract in December 2024, now?..