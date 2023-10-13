“We want citizens to have a 24-hour water supply”: Virna Johnson

At an event held at the Marriott hotel, the alcaldesa of Santa Marta, Virna Johnsonand the governor in charge, Denise Rangel Lozano, clarified the doubts and details about the investment of 1.6 billion pesos that will be allocated to the ambitious project to bring water from the Guachaca and Buritaca rivers to the city.

Johnson revealed that the city needs the collection of 2,400 liters per second, and thanks to the future terms approved by the District Council, we have the necessary resources to make this objective a reality.

The mayor explained that the project will consist of two stages, with an investment of 1.2 billion pesos for the first stage, which will begin in January 2024. This phase will include the construction of 13 of the 16 components of the system necessary to supply the 2,400 liters per second.

The first stage also includes the construction of the Guachaca River catchment, three pumping stations with their drive networks, a cargo tank, the El Curval purification plant, and the conduction networks to the Simón Bolívar and El Yucal tanks.

In the second stage, scheduled for 2027, More than 330 billion pesos will be invested and the new aqueduct will be built for Bonda and 24 neighborhoods through which the conduction network that carries water from El Curval to the city passes.

Besides, The Buritaca intake will be built, its pumping station and the drive network to reinforce the supply of 2,400 liters per second from the Guachaca River. The project is an important milestone in ensuring a constant water supply to the citizens of Santa Marta.

