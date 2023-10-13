Home » “We want citizens to have a 24-hour water supply”: Virna Johnson
News

“We want citizens to have a 24-hour water supply”: Virna Johnson

by admin
“We want citizens to have a 24-hour water supply”: Virna Johnson

At an event held at the Marriott hotel, the alcaldesa of Santa Marta, Virna Johnsonand the governor in charge, Denise Rangel Lozano, clarified the doubts and details about the investment of 1.6 billion pesos that will be allocated to the ambitious project to bring water from the Guachaca and Buritaca rivers to the city.

Johnson revealed that the city needs the collection of 2,400 liters per second, and thanks to the future terms approved by the District Council, we have the necessary resources to make this objective a reality.

The mayor explained that the project will consist of two stages, with an investment of 1.2 billion pesos for the first stage, which will begin in January 2024. This phase will include the construction of 13 of the 16 components of the system necessary to supply the 2,400 liters per second.

You might be interested in: The Attorney General’s Office puts the magnifying glass on the contracting process for a water solution in Santa Marta

The first stage also includes the construction of the Guachaca River catchment, three pumping stations with their drive networks, a cargo tank, the El Curval purification plant, and the conduction networks to the Simón Bolívar and El Yucal tanks.

In the second stage, scheduled for 2027, More than 330 billion pesos will be invested and the new aqueduct will be built for Bonda and 24 neighborhoods through which the conduction network that carries water from El Curval to the city passes.

You may be interested: Magdalena University will provide water to Santa Marta

See also  The speleologist blocked since Sunday exiting the cave - Lombardy

Besides, The Buritaca intake will be built, its pumping station and the drive network to reinforce the supply of 2,400 liters per second from the Guachaca River. The project is an important milestone in ensuring a constant water supply to the citizens of Santa Marta.

You may also like

Cycling: Tajani, ‘with this sport we support Italy’...

New York Braces for Colder and Snowier Winter,...

“Neiva needs to get out of economic stagnation”:...

Vice President Han Zheng emphasizes the importance of...

Funds for ALS patient, father agrees to replace...

Israel issues evacuation order for more than a...

New York’s New Congestion Pricing Policy Aims to...

2nd Edict. notice Jesús Ernesto López García

Jiaxing Education College Holds Meeting to Study General...

Sommesse: Spalletti ‘difficult night, there’s a lot of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy