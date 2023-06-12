Euro 2024: Injured Lewis Dunk and Jude Bellingham out of England qualifiers

Lewis Dunk’s only England cap came in a friendly against the USA in 2018

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has withdrawn from the England squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, while midfielder Jude Bellingham will not feature in the games.

Dunk, 31, has not joined up with Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park because he is injured.

Bellingham, 19, is still nursing the injury that kept him out of Borussia Dortmund’s final game of the season.

However, he will continue his rehabilitation with the England squad.

Bellingham is expected to join Real Madrid this summer after the Spanish club agreed a 103m euro (£88.5m) deal with Dortmund for the teenager.

The rest of the 25-man squad started to report to St George’s Park on Sunday, although West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and the Manchester City contingent – Jack Grealish, John Stones, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips – are due to arrive in the coming days following their respective European finals.

England travel to play Malta on Friday before hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday.

Dunk’s only previous cap came against the USA in 2018, but he was recalled to the squad after helping Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history last season.