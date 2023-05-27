EURO | The Czech footballers will play the September qualifying match for the European Championship with Albania in Eden

The match against Albania was the last one that did not yet have a venue. Three days later, the Czechs will face Hungary in a preparatory duel in Budapest. The national team will play the next home qualifying match for the Euro in Pilsen (on October 15 against the Faroe Islands) and in Olomouc (on November 20 against Moldova).

Coach Jaroslav Šilhavy’s men entered the qualifiers in March with a 3:1 home win over Poland, but then unexpectedly drew goalless in Moldova. The third qualifying duel awaits the national team on June 17 in the Faroe Islands, three days later they will appear in a preparatory duel in Montenegro.