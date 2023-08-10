Europa League as paradise? Lower floor, says Trpišovský

Football Slavia has qualified for the basic group of one of the European cups six times in a row. Against Ukraine’s Dnipro-1, they will begin their attempt to extend this series in the third preliminary round of the Europa League. “We want to extend it,” Slavia coach Jindřich Trpišovský nods. To break through from the basic group of the European League, his team would have to roll two juices, in the case of the Conference League, one. Trpišovský once again had to deal with the poor condition of the playing surface at the stadium in Eden.

