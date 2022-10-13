Home Sports Europa League. Lazio-Sturm Graz, Sarri: ‘Referee clearly not up to it’
Sports

Europa League. Lazio-Sturm Graz, Sarri: ‘Referee clearly not up to it’

by admin
Europa League. Lazio-Sturm Graz, Sarri: ‘Referee clearly not up to it’

The Lazio coach at the end of the match against Sturm Graz played in 10 players for the entire second half: “The boys always fight, this team has a soul, today’s performance is a good sign. We want to achieve the result at all costs “

Maurizio Sarri is not there. The 2-2 at the Olimpico against Sturm Graz was conditioned for him by the referee’s decisions, especially the second yellow card that led to the expulsion of Lazzari at the end of the first half. “The episode is part of a game context in which the referee managed to make everyone nervous. A referee clearly not up to this level. Unfortunately we paid the price after setting a good first half ”.

Anima

The draw is close to the Lazio coach. “The boys are always fighting, this team has a soul, today’s performance is a good sign. We want to achieve the result at all costs, there is determination in winning every match ”, says the coach who focuses on this positive start to the season for Lazio. “The second year is always positive, we start forward both on a tactical and mental level. In Italy there is a concept of the particular coach: that he arrives and that after a week with the joystick makes the team play as he wants. Klopp in an interview said that a coach for the first two years cannot be judged, only in England he can speak like this where 7-8 years remain ”.

October 13, 2022 (change October 14, 2022 | 00:32)

See also  Serie A, Torino-Fiorentina postponed to Monday? Udinese and Bologna still blocked

© breaking latest news

You may also like

This time the British win: world silver for...

Soccer. De Cian loads the Dolomites. “The time...

The championships at the start here are the...

The Acsi-Aca season kicks off La Kanavesana 19...

Sun Minghui scored 20 points, Jones scored 23+8+6,...

At the Women’s Volleyball World Cup Italy out...

2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships fifth match day Chinese...

The Cortina never stops: three points in Lustenau...

Salah came off the bench to wear a...

Italian (Sky): “There are no easy games. There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy