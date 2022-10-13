Maurizio Sarri is not there. The 2-2 at the Olimpico against Sturm Graz was conditioned for him by the referee’s decisions, especially the second yellow card that led to the expulsion of Lazzari at the end of the first half. “The episode is part of a game context in which the referee managed to make everyone nervous. A referee clearly not up to this level. Unfortunately we paid the price after setting a good first half ”.

Anima

—

The draw is close to the Lazio coach. “The boys are always fighting, this team has a soul, today’s performance is a good sign. We want to achieve the result at all costs, there is determination in winning every match ”, says the coach who focuses on this positive start to the season for Lazio. “The second year is always positive, we start forward both on a tactical and mental level. In Italy there is a concept of the particular coach: that he arrives and that after a week with the joystick makes the team play as he wants. Klopp in an interview said that a coach for the first two years cannot be judged, only in England he can speak like this where 7-8 years remain ”.