Europa League-Lukaku scores Roma 1-1 Servetus loses the initiative-Sports-China Engineering Network

2023-24 Europa League: Roma and Servetus Settle for 1-1 Draw

In the early hours of December 1, Beijing time, Roma faced off against Servetus in the fifth round of Group G of the 2023-24 Europa League. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams securing their positions in the top two of the group.

The game saw Llorente breaking through in the 20th minute, skillfully delivering the ball to Lukaku, who wasted no time and scored for Roma. However, Servetus quickly retaliated in the 49th minute, with Beitia finding the back of the net, leveling the score.

As the match concluded with both sides settling for a draw, Roma secured the second spot in Group G with 10 points, while the Czech team, Prague, holds the top position with 12 points. In the final round, Roma is set to face Sharif, while Prague will take on Servetus. To claim the top spot in the group, Roma not only needs to defeat Sharif but must also hope for a loss or draw from Prague. Otherwise, they will need to improve their goal difference.

Securing the top spot in the Europa League group is crucial, as it guarantees direct advancement to the knockout rounds, while the second-place team will have to participate in the Europa League play-offs.

The tie against Servetus has set the stage for an intense final round of group stage matches as the teams fight for their placements in the tournament.

