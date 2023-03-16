news-txt”>

Europa League, Real Sociedad-Rome 0-0 LIVE

For the Conference League, Az Alkmaar-Lazio 2-1



Eve. No calculations. Mourinho was clear on the eve of the second leg against Real Sociedad. “The next game is always the most important.” And for this reason he will think about the derby from Friday. First Roma must be taken to the quarter-finals starting from 2-0 in favor of the Giallorossi and woe to settle down. “He mustn’t put us in a position not to give our best because it will be very difficult – warned Pellegrini -. Alguacil spoke of a storm, I say battle and we are not afraid to do it”. This is demonstrated by the fact that the Giallorossi captain will play from the start despite the 30 stitches on his head which will force him to use a protective helmet. And when asked if Dybala’s presence may have affected his seasonal performance, he replies by dispelling any alibi. “Paulo can never be a tactical problem.”

This is why today he will play with him and behind Abraham, with Belotti recovered for the bench. “A difference with the formation of the first leg will be the presence of Ibanez” added Mourinho who, like his captain, returns to the sender questions about the environment that Roma will find at the stadium. “We won’t be afraid – assured Special One – On the contrary, we are happy to find a storm and I think Roma will play better in these conditions”. Words that break the press silence of protest called by the club due to the confirmation of the disqualification of the Portuguese coach in the league, but specifying that on the eve they would only answer questions about the Europa League.