Roma want to try to compete for their stay in the Europa League with all the weapons at their disposal. And being able to count on Nicolò Zaniolo in the match from inside or outside with Ludogorets takes on fundamental importance. For this reason, the Trigoria club, assisted by the lawyer Antonio Conte, filed an appeal on the afternoon of Friday 28 October to try to reduce the three-day disqualification imposed on number 22. A penalty deemed too severe by the club but above all by José Mourinho , who in recent days had commented on the decision of Uefa: “It seems hallucinating – the words of the Special One – already the red is exaggerated, let alone three games of stoppage. I’m not happy because I won’t have this player in the next games, I’m sad for he”.