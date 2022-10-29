The Giallorossi at work to reduce Nicolò’s sentence: Mou had called it “a hallucinating penalty”
Roma want to try to compete for their stay in the Europa League with all the weapons at their disposal. And being able to count on Nicolò Zaniolo in the match from inside or outside with Ludogorets takes on fundamental importance. For this reason, the Trigoria club, assisted by the lawyer Antonio Conte, filed an appeal on the afternoon of Friday 28 October to try to reduce the three-day disqualification imposed on number 22. A penalty deemed too severe by the club but above all by José Mourinho , who in recent days had commented on the decision of Uefa: “It seems hallucinating – the words of the Special One – already the red is exaggerated, let alone three games of stoppage. I’m not happy because I won’t have this player in the next games, I’m sad for he”.
The Uefa ethics commission had decided to increase the penalty against Zaniolo (adding two days), after analyzing the episode that during Betis-Roma had led to the expulsion of the Giallorossi striker. The behavior of the class of ’99, who kicked and hit Pezzella with a slap, was judged as violent and unsportsmanlike conduct. If Roma’s appeal were to be accepted, the player would be called up for the last match of the group scheduled for next Thursday at the Olimpico. Otherwise he will be available for the February playoffs. Whether it will be those of the Europa League or Conference, it will depend only on the result of the match against Ludogorets.
October 28, 2022 (change October 28, 2022 | 19:43)
