Status: 03/16/2023 8:41 p.m

From the dream of the quarterfinals. SC Freiburg also lost to Juventus in the second leg.

A committed performance was not enough for SC Freiburg to win against Juventus Turin. Because Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic (45th, penalty) and Federico Chiesa (90th + 5) sealed the 0: 2 defeat of the bravely fighting Breisgauer. This is the final stop for SC Freiburg in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

SC Freiburg immediately tried to disrupt Juventus with aggressive pressing as soon as the ball was accepted. However, the Italians didn’t seem very impressed and were able to skilfully break away from the pressing again and again – without becoming dangerous. The sports club was also rarely able to stage itself against the Turin defense. However, apart from a mini-chance from Ritsu Doan (5th), nothing came of it.

SC Freiburg convinces with strong standards

However, Freiburg can also rely on their own strength with standards in the Europa League. After Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny was only able to fend off the ball after a shot by Lukas Höler, Christian Günter crossed to Matthias Ginter. Szczesny could only five his header. But Bremer threw himself in between Michael Gregoritsch’s margin at the last moment (22′).

Five minutes later, the Brazilian defender shone in the Freiburg penalty area. After a free-kick cross from the half field, Bremer was correct, but headed the ball to the crossbar. Freiburg could not clarify, the ball came to Dusan Vlahovic. And the 80-million man from Belgrade shot the ball into the Freiburg goal for Turin – everyone thought. However, the video assistant drew the Dutch referee Serdar Gözübüyük’s attention to the fact that Bremer and Vlahovic were offside (27′).

SC Freiburg has to run after a deficit when outnumbered

It did happen a few minutes later: Manuel Gulde was just able to block Federico Gatti’s shot with a daring tackle (41′). But referee Gözübüyük saw on the screen that Gulde fended off the ball with his hand. The result: yellow-red for the already warned Gulde and penalty for Juventus Turin. Vlahovic humorlessly threw the ball in the middle, keeper Mark Flekken was still there but couldn’t prevent the goal (45′). So the Sport-Club had to continue the race to catch up in the second half with ten men.

But Freiburg did not give up. Gregoritsch tried a free kick from about 23 meters. However, just missed his target (49th). Then Szczesny had to scrape Ginter’s shot off the line (57′). Juventus then calmed the game, gave the ball and the field to the Breisgauers and limited themselves to managing the – in the sum of the first and second leg – a quite comfortable lead. Freiburg bit the teeth at the Turin defense. Substitute Federico Chiesa first hit the crossbar in added time and then made it 2-0.