Excellent performance by Filippo Tortu, who qualifies for the final of the 200 meters at the European Athletics Championships in Monaco (scheduled for tomorrow at 21.20): the blue won his semifinal with a time of 20 “29. Nothing to do, however, for Eseosa Fostine Desalu (20 “48) and for Diego Aldo Pettorossi (20” 75).

Wonderful performance by Pietro Arese in the 1500s: personal best (3’35 “00) and near podium, he finished fourth just 12 cents from the Spanish Garcia who took the bronze.

Donne

—

Great satisfaction also in the 200 women, with Kaddari hitting the qualification for the final with 23 “06: Dalia, fourth in the second semifinal, has to suffer waiting for the third and final times, but in the end she can jump for joy. Eliminated, however, Irene Siragusa Larissa Iapichino closes the long final in fifth place with 6.62. Nadia Battocletti in the 5000th place ranks in 7th place running in 15’10 “90. Final eleventh place for Sveva Gerevini in the heptathlon with 6028 points.