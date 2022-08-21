Home Sports European swimming championships in Rome, LIVE on the last day | The direct
European swimming championships in Rome, LIVE on the last day | The direct

European swimming championships in Rome, LIVE on the last day | The direct

In progress the 10 km.

The 10 km of the European Championships in Ostia is underway. Halfway through the race leads the Hungarian David Bethlem, the Hungarian who has accumulated an advantage of almost a minute. The Magyar chase is led by Gregorio Paltrinieri (in search of the fourth medal and holder), Domenico Acerenza and by the French Mac Antoine Olivier. Among the women, the Spanish De Valdes leads on the French Aurelie Muller, third Ginevra Taddeucci, in the race also the former Olympic silver Rachele Bruni, in a group.

