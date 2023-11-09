Evans Shines in BAIC Men’s Basketball Team’s Narrow Victory Against Sujiu Team

BAIC Men’s Basketball Team Scores a Narrow Victory in First Game Back at Wukesong

In a thrilling game on November 8, the BAIC Men’s Basketball Team fought back from a 22-point deficit to narrowly defeat Nanjing’s top-ranked Sujiu team with a final score of 103-102. The game, which marked the team’s return to Wukesong, showcased an outstanding performance by guard foreign aid Evans, who scored 34 points, securing their victory.

After the game, Evans expressed his determination to contribute to the team, stating, “This is what I should do. Whether it is scoring, assists or rebounds, I hope I can help my teammates as much as possible.” He also credited his teammates for their encouragement and support, emphasizing the trust they have in him.

Evans, who had previously faced doubts and criticism for his performance, has proven himself with this standout game. Prior to this match, he had struggled, averaging only 11.2 points per game with a three-point shooting rate of less than 22%. However, the team continued to show confidence in him, with Coach Leyden stating, “He has struggled a little offensively in the past few days, but we believe in him and have always believed in him.”

The game against Sujiu showcased a different side of Evans as he stepped up in the last two quarters, playing a crucial role in the team’s pursuit of points and eventual victory. His aggressive play on both offense and defense earned praise from Coach Leyden, who commended his contributions in multiple areas of the game.

Teammate Fan Ziming also offered his support, acknowledging Evans’ struggle to adapt to the CBA and the Asian style of play, but ultimately affirming his capabilities. When asked directly if Evans was capable, Fan Ziming confidently answered, “Yes.”

The BAIC Men’s Basketball Team’s hard-fought victory has not only bolstered their position in the league but has also showcased the potential of their foreign guard, Evans, as an integral part of their success on the court.

Share this: Facebook

X

