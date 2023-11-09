Darkest Days: NHN Announces Post-Apocalyptic Survival Action Shooting Game Set for 2024 Launch

NHN Announces Launch of Post-Apocalyptic Survival Game “Darkest Days”

NHN has announced that they will be launching a new post-apocalyptic survival action shooting game called “Darkest Days” in 2024. Set in a world overrun by zombies, the game follows the protagonist, Jimmy, as he searches for his wife and fights for survival in a world that has been ravaged by an unknown zombie virus.

The latest CG introduction video for the game has been released, allowing players to get a glimpse of the immersive and intense gameplay that “Darkest Days” has to offer. The video also provides insight into Jimmy’s backstory, adding depth to the character and the overall gaming experience.

One of the standout features of “Darkest Days” is the vast open world that players will be able to explore. With various terrains and natural environments, players will have the opportunity to grow and take risks with partners who possess different abilities. Additionally, players will need to collect resources to manage strongholds in order to survive in this apocalyptic world.

The game is scheduled to be launched on both PC and mobile platforms in 2024, and it will support cross-platform play between different devices. This means that players will have the flexibility to enjoy “Darkest Days” on whichever platform they prefer, without sacrificing the immersive gaming experience.

With its immersive gameplay, compelling storyline, and the ability to play across different platforms, “Darkest Days” is shaping up to be a highly anticipated game in the post-apocalyptic survival genre. Keep an eye out for its release in 2024.