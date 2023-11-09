Rapid Expansion of China’s Energy Storage Industry: New Operations Equivalent to Cumulative Installed Capacity

The scale of my country’s energy storage industry has expanded rapidly. The scale of new operations in the first half of the year is equivalent to the total cumulative installed capacity over the years. On the morning of November 9, the first World Energy Storage Conference opened in Ningde City, Fujian Province. Miao Changxing, a first-level inspector of the Equipment Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the scale of my country’s energy storage industry is expanding rapidly, and the output value of my country’s lithium-ion battery energy storage industry chain will be close to 200 billion yuan in 2022. In the first half of 2023, the newly put into operation new energy storage installed capacity reached 8.63 million kilowatts, which is equivalent to the total installed capacity in the previous years.

Miao Changxing said that in the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with relevant parties to promote high-quality development of the energy storage industry. The first is to accelerate the improvement of industrial innovation capabilities, the second is to focus on pilot verification and scenario traction, the third is to optimize the industrial development ecology, and the fourth is to deepen international cooperation.

